Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

