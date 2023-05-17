Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 67,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,264. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
