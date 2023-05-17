Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 67,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,264. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

