1,014 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

