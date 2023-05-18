1,029 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.44 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

