1,048 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3 %

NVDA stock traded up $12.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.71. 38,308,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,055,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $778.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

