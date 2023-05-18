10,665 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Verra Mobility accounts for about 0.0% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,740. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

VRRM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 1,171,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

