14,500 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,270 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

