1irstGold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.30 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $2,596.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $65.54 or 0.00239353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

