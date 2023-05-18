2,000 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

