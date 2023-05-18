2,000 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,029,000 after buying an additional 1,872,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

