20,000 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 136,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

