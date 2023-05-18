23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 3.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 264,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,916,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

23andMe Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,419,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

