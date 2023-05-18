300 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $660.07. The stock had a trading volume of 500,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,407. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

