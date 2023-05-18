4,000 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

