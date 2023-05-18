4,541 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 735,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,608. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

