5,019 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 45.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 226,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

