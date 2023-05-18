5,810 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Purchased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 0.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

