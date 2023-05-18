784 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.