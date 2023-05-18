A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 47,336 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.