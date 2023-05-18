A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $157,761.96 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $157,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

