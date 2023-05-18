AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $48,908.16 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $104.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

