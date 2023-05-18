ABCMETA Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $757.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,351.33 or 1.00006854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002055 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $973.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

