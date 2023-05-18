abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.