abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $50,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 338,478 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

