abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.68% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $36,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,279,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

NYSE:SITE opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

