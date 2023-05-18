abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $42,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 198,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

