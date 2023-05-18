abrdn plc Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

