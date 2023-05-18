abrdn plc Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.