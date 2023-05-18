abrdn plc Purchases 21,116 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,304 shares of company stock valued at $53,975,622. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $204.15 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

