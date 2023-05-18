abrdn plc Purchases 9,848 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $520.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.12 and a 200 day moving average of $512.47. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

