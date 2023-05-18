abrdn plc Sells 23,408 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 5.67% of The Shyft Group worth $49,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,705,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 239,340 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211,717 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,192 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Shyft Group Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $797.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

