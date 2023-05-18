abrdn plc Sells 90,554 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,554 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $46,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,527 shares of company stock worth $12,762,160. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 7.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

FIBK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

