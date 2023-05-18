Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.12 or 1.00047862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0570951 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,486,029.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

