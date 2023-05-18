Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

ACOR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 193,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.