Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
ACOR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 193,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.