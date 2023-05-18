Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.19. 1,544,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

