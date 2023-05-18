Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.84. 1,306,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

