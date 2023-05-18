Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

