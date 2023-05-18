Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 399,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 970,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,783. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

