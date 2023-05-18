Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPHY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

