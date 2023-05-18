Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $334.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,389,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,056,563. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $336.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

