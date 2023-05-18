Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 171,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock worth $8,455,707 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 1,413,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

