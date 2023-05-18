Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,557 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

KR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.