Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 433,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,338,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,076,000 after buying an additional 311,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,474,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after buying an additional 314,422 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 1,864,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,974. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 293.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

