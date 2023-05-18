Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,396 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 1,694,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,031. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

