Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.95. 41,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,958. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

