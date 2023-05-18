Activision Blizzard, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

