Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 8.8% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,797 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

