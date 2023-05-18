AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Up 1.9%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 62,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several research analysts have commented on AT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$123.85 million, a P/E ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.20.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

