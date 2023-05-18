Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Danske downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF remained flat at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

