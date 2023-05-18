Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $153.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.17.

AAP traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. 357,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

